Take a Virtual Ride on the Next Generation of Stand-Up Coasters

We've got an official rendered POV video now for Pipeline the Surf Coaster, the next-generation Bolliger & Mabillard stand-up roller coaster that is opening at SeaWorld Orlando next month.

The unique element on this 2,950-foot, 60-mph launch coaster will be its "bouncing" seats, which visitors will ride in a standing position. How will that work with the lateral forces on the ride? Will the give in the motion of the seats be more comfortable for riders than the original stand-up coasters?

Try imagine the answers as you watch:

The surf coaster will have a height restriction of 54 inches. Official opening date still to be announced.

