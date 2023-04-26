Take a Virtual Ride on the Next Generation of Stand-Up Coasters

We've got an official rendered POV video now for Pipeline the Surf Coaster, the next-generation Bolliger & Mabillard stand-up roller coaster that is opening at SeaWorld Orlando next month.
The unique element on this 2,950-foot, 60-mph launch coaster will be its "bouncing" seats, which visitors will ride in a standing position. How will that work with the lateral forces on the ride? Will the give in the motion of the seats be more comfortable for riders than the original stand-up coasters?
Try imagine the answers as you watch:
The surf coaster will have a height restriction of 54 inches. Official opening date still to be announced.
For savings over $35 on tickets to the park, please visit our partner's SeaWorld Orlando tickets page.
And for more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
So make it a snowboard or skateboard... I think there's enough theme flexibility here to sell as many of this model as B&M cares to across the country and around the world. The real test will be, is it a good ride?
This may sound dumb, but if this ride is a success could parks choose to convert their B&M stand up coaster to a B&M surfing coaster? Think a stand up to floorless conversion, but adding the new trains that ‘bounce’. Assuming that the bounce eliminates the discomfort found in the stand ups. Just speculating here, idk if this would be practical or even possible
I am maintaining my stance that this ride is not only a waste of money, but even worse, a waste of space at a destination park that is confined within a city block and has no room for expansion. If you're going to market yourself as "the coaster capital of Orlando," by far the world's biggest and most competitive theme park destination, your coasters need to be world class. It would have made much more sense to re-do the woefully outdated entrance area and build a world class marketable coaster similar to what Cedar Point did. Now they are stuck with this. Nobody is going to go to Sea World to ride this. "Hey, should we go to UO to ride Velocicoaster, or Disney to ride Tron and Guardians, or should we go to Sea World to ride High Surf?"
EDIT: upon watching the video I realized I got the name of the ride wrong. I'm going to leave it that way because it just shows how much I care about this ride, and I am a coaster enthusiast that lives right down the street of this park!
This is going to go one of two ways: 1. It will be way better than most expect and wind up being a major draw for SeaWorld, or 2. It will be a flop that ends the revival of the stand-up before it even really started. Personally, I'm cautiously optimistic about it, and if the new train style ends up working as intended I could see the uniqueness of it being a huge selling point for what would otherwise be a very pedestrian ride.
As I've said before, SWO missed the boat here. Instead of 2 mediocre coasters in Icebreaker and Pipeline, they should have gone full 'Gatekeeper' style, and had one big B&M giga taking up the area used by the 2 smaller ones.
SeaWorld seems to think by putting in coasters every year will make them a must-do for enthusiasts, and it's not going to happen.
Another (yawn) mediocre coaster going in next year .... oh well.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
It seems fun enough, but there's not really much variety I can imagine with the theming of this ride system. How many parks want a coaster themed to surfing? Seems like a really niche idea to me.