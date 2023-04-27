Get Ready to See a Whole New Ariel at Disney's Theme Parks

The new Ariel is planning her Disney Parks debut.

Next month Disney is releasing a "live action" reimagining of the 1989 animated film that revived kicked off one of the most successful runs in Disney Animation history. The new version of "The Little Mermaid" hits theaters on May 26. To celebrate, this summer Ariel "as she appears in the all-new live-action story," according to Disney, will be appearing in three Disney theme parks around the world.

Halle Bailey stars as Ariel in the new film and announced the in-park character appearances in a video released today by Disney.

So I guess this is the other side of the story we posted earlier this week about Sulley moving from Walt Disney Presents to the returning The Edna Mode Experience at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Sulley's exit clears the way for Ariel 2.0 (which is really 3.0 if you are counting the Hans Christian Andersen story) to begin greeting guests inside Walt Disney Presents later this summer.

At Disneyland in California, Ariel's meet and greet will be on the It's a Small World promenade. And at the Disneyland Paris Resort, Ariel will appear in a new, limited-time "musical moment" at Walt Disney Studios Park.

No dates yet for the start of these appearances, so stay tuned.

