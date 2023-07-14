Universal Orlando drops more Villain-Con Minion Blast details

Universal Orlando will be bringing over some tech from Super Nintendo World to help power the guest experience on Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, the new attraction opening this summer at Universal Studios Florida.

The resort revealed new details about the attraction today. The ride's queue will be the show floor of Villain-Con, from the 2015 "Minions" movie. On the floor will be a competition to determine the next member of the Vicious 6. Visitors will pick up "E-Liminator X" blaster ("equipped with Freeze Rays, Banana Bombs, Explosive Nunchucks and more," says Universal) to shoot targets to prove their worth against other visitors.

Rather than boarding ride vehicles for the interactive attraction, visitors will ride along moving walkways through the Villain-Con experience, which will include immersive sets and animation in addition to the gameplay.

Minion Blast will be Universal Orlando's first attraction to integrate with the resort's official app for gameplay, much like Mario Kart and Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood and Japan.

"Contenders can take their game to an entirely new level and track their scores, embark on special missions within the attraction, unlock evil perks and extra powerful blasts to help them gain more points and earn digital collectibles," Universal said in its press release.

Original voice actors who portrayed the remaining members of the Vicious 6 will reprise their roles for the attraction, including Taraji P. Henson's Bell Bottom, Danny Trejo's Stronghold, Lucy Lawless's Nun-Chuck, Jean-Claude Van Damme's Jean Clawed, and Dolph Lundgren's Svengeance.

Villain-Con Minion Blast anchors Universal Studios Florida's newly designated Minion Land, which includes the Despicable Me Minion Mayhem ride as well as the new Minion Cafe, Pop-A-Nana, and Freeze Ray Pops food locations, Bake My Day retail and bakery, and Illumination Theater facade meet and greet location.

Universal still has not announced an official opening date for Villain-Con Minion Blast, save to say that it will be open this summer.

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (3)