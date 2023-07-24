Here's your chance to live inside Legoland

If you ever have wished to live forever in a theme park, here is your chance.

Legoland California is offering a fan the opportunity to "live" in plastic immortality as a resident of its Miniland. And you can bring your family, too. Up to 10 members of your family, including pets, can move into a Craftsman-style Coronado Beach home in the new San Diego section of the park's Miniland.

The new home promises "durable Danish construction" with "plastic countertops, walls and furniture." Legoland's Master Model Builders created the house in consultation with Allie Lutz of "Buying Beverly Hills."



This could be your new living room, inside Legoland California. Photos courtesy Legoland

Yeah, it's a tight fit for actual human beings, but it's the perfect size for the Minilanders that would be built in your Lego likeness to occupy the 50,000-Lego-brick home. All you need to do is to win the auction that Legoland California now is running on behalf of its corporate charity, Merlin's Magic Wand Foundation.

"I'm excited to be listing this extraordinary property and can't wait to witness the joy it will bring to the family who becomes proud Minilander residents," Lutz said. Legoland said the auction will run through August 7. You can bid at this link.



The dining room

"In Miniland U.S.A., our residents receive unmatched daily care and never age," Legoland California Resort president Kurt Stocks said. "Imagine ‘waking up’ each day in a vibrant world filled with beautiful sandy beaches and meticulously crafted furnishings – every corner of this home encourages playfulness and is waiting to be explored. Plus, the magic of Miniland is that you can visit cities like San Francisco, Las Vegas, New York City, and Washington, D.C in just minutes. We can’t wait to welcome one lucky Minilander family into this whimsical retreat inspired by the creativity of Legoland."

If you would like to see in the home in person, check out the admission deals available on our travel partner's Legoland California tickets page.

And for more about the park, please visit our visitor's guide to Legoland California.

