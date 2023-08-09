LA County officials push for higher pay at Universal, Six Flags

Workers at Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain soon could get pay raises, starting at $25 an hour. Los Angeles County Supervisors are considering a proposal that would raise the minimum wage for theme park and hotel employees in unincorporated areas of the county. The proposal would raise those workers' starting pay from the current county minimum of $16.90 an hour to $25 an hour.

Unions representing hotel workers have been picketing throughout the LA area for higher pay, especially as hotels have cut services and staff levels following the lockdowns, making it harder for employees to get the hours and pay they need to make ends meet as local rents and home prices soar. In the theme parks, Universal Studios Hollywood team members are represented by Amusement Area Employees, Local B-192 of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), the union that represents motion picture and television crews. They've been pushing for higher pay, as well.

LA County Board of Supervisors Chair Janice Hahn proposed the new minimum wage this week, which will be considered at the board's September 12 meeting. The proposal would raise the minimum wage for theme park and hotel workers to $25, eventually rising to $30 by 2028. Since the LA County Board's actions apply only to unincorporated areas of the county, the only theme parks that would be affected by the change would be Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain.

The $25 minimum wage would place starting pay for these parks above that at other theme parks in Southern California, including Disneyland. But the increase up in LA County could give unions representing Disneyland's cast members more leverage as they negotiate for their next contract.

Politically, many Los Angeles city and county officials have supported unions in the ongoing strikes against the entertainment and hospitality industries. As the USH union posted on its social media in response to Supervisor Hahn's proposal, "In the labor world it's often said "if you can't negotiate, legislate.'"

If the motion passes next month, then the county would draft an ordinance to implement the wage increase. Only then would we know the timeline for the wage increases to go into effect, should the ordinance pass. (Yes, the legislative process is long and convoluted, at almost every level.)

