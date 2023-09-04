Time for Fall deals on Halloween and attraction tickets

If you live in California or are planning to visit this fall, here are the latest theme park and attraction deals from our partner. They include savings on Halloween events at some of the top theme parks in the state, as well as your last chance to get Disneyland's latest California resident ticket deal.

Halloween events

The 50th Knott's Scary Farm at Knott's Berry Farm, starting at $62.

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood for $69.49.

Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld San Diego, starting at $49.

Tricks and Treats at California's Great America, starting at $44.

Other theme park and attraction tickets

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, three-day tickets starting at $235 for California residents. Save $10-33 on multi-day tickets for out-of-state visitors.

Los Angeles area attractions, including Aquarium of the Pacific and the Los Angeles Explorer Pass.

San Diego attractions, including San Diego Zoo and Legoland California.

San Francisco Bay Area attractions, including Winchester Mystery House.

For more ticket deals at other parks and attractions around the world, as well as our reader rankings and advice on them, please visit our our Theme Park visitors guides.

