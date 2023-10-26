Tokyo Disney's Fantasy Springs gets its opening date

Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea will open June 6, 2024, the Tokyo Disney Resort announced today.

The new "port," or land, in the theme park will be the park's eighth and feature multiple Disney IP: Frozen, Peter Pan, and Tangled.

The Anna and Elsa's Frozen Journey boat ride will anchor Frozen Kingdom, while another boat ride, Rapunzel's Lantern Festival, will highlight Rapunzel's Forest. Peter Pan's Never Land will feature two new attractions: Peter Pan's Never Land Adventure, a 3D ride with a 40-inch height restriction, and Fairy Tinker Bell's Busy Buggies.

The expansion also will include a new place to stay for Tokyo Disney visitors, the Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel.

Tokyo DisneySea visitors who wish to experience Fantasy Springs will need to book a Standby Pass through the official Tokyo Disney app after entering the park or purchase Disney Premier Access. All four attractions in Fantasy Springs are eligible for a Standby Pass, while Premier Access includes three rides, but not Fairy Tinker Bell's Busy Buggies.

More details on booking those will come at a later date.

