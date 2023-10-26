Tokyo Disney's Fantasy Springs gets its opening date

Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea will open June 6, 2024, the Tokyo Disney Resort announced today.
The new "port," or land, in the theme park will be the park's eighth and feature multiple Disney IP: Frozen, Peter Pan, and Tangled.
The Anna and Elsa's Frozen Journey boat ride will anchor Frozen Kingdom, while another boat ride, Rapunzel's Lantern Festival, will highlight Rapunzel's Forest. Peter Pan's Never Land will feature two new attractions: Peter Pan's Never Land Adventure, a 3D ride with a 40-inch height restriction, and Fairy Tinker Bell's Busy Buggies.
The expansion also will include a new place to stay for Tokyo Disney visitors, the Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel.
Tokyo DisneySea visitors who wish to experience Fantasy Springs will need to book a Standby Pass through the official Tokyo Disney app after entering the park or purchase Disney Premier Access. All four attractions in Fantasy Springs are eligible for a Standby Pass, while Premier Access includes three rides, but not Fairy Tinker Bell's Busy Buggies.
More details on booking those will come at a later date.
For tickets to the Tokyo Disney theme parks, please visit our partner's Tokyo Disney tickets page.
It makes me feel a little better knowing I missed this by a full eight months.
@ Russell - Because OLC is focused on themed entertainment and not studios and streaming services and cruise lines and the like. Plus, no pandemic.
And to their credit WDI and TWDC are both involved in the project as well.
@TH - So you're telling me that theme park project managers in the US (not just Disney and Universal, but other companies too) are incapable of setting and announcing firm debut deadlines 6-8 months in advance because they have to bow and coordinate with other business units?
My point is, OLC (in partnership with WDI and TWDC) is able to provide a hard opening date (not just for a single attraction, but an entire land) over 7 months ahead of time, yet domestic parks are unable (or unwilling) to do the same more than 1-2 months in advance.
OLC has no fear of people postponing their visits until a new attraction opens. They know that their fans will turn out time and again for them.
Also, I suspect that financial reporting rules in Japan may require them to be more precise about declaring future events at this level. But I would defer to anyone with expertise in the Japanese legal system for guidance on that.
to Robert's point, I think this has little to do with the ability of domestic resorts to do this, it's a lack of incentive to do so.
Speaking as an expert on the Japanese legal system, let me just say ... Wait, someone is at the front door. I will be right back.
Only TH would have a knock at the door at 5:30 am.
