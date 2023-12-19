Universal confirms interest in building a UK theme park

Universal Destinations & Experiences today is confirming that the company is in "early stages of exploring" the feasibility of a new theme park resort in the United Kingdom.

"We recently acquired land in Bedford and are at the early stages of exploring its feasibility for a potential park and resort at this site," a Universal Destinations & Experiences spokesperson said in an email to Theme Park Insider. "It will be many months before we are ready to make a decision to proceed, and we look forward to engaging with all relevant stakeholders and the local community."

Universal cited the UK's large population, creative industries, strong tourism, and transportation infrastructure with close proximity to other parts of Europe as reasons supporting the development of a new theme park in the country. Specific to the site chosen by Universal, the company said that Bedford has "excellent transportation connectivity" to London and Europe, with more than half of the UK population living within two hours of the site, which is just 45 minutes outside London.



Universal provided this site map of its property in the UK.

Still, theme park fans in the UK should not consider this a done deal just yet. As anyone who followed the old Paramount/London Resort project can attest, navigating the planning process in the UK can be tricky, and an announcement of a new project by no means guarantees its completion. But Universal said that it has taken a proactive approach to partnering with local communities and stakeholders when pursuing potential projects, which should help this project move forward, should Universal decide that the business opportunity is there.

Merlin Entertainments currently dominates the domestic theme park market in the United Kingdom, with Legoland Windsor, Alton Towers, Thorpe Park, and Chessington World of Adventures, as well as its Madame Tussauds and London Eye attractions. However, Warner Bros. also enjoys a strong themed entertainment presence in England with its Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter attraction. And millions of Britons travel annually to Disney and Universal theme parks in Florida, as well as to Disneyland Paris. So the UK long has been a strong market for theme park fans.

