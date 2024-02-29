Here's the latest on Universal Orlando's new DreamWorks Land

Universal Studios Florida will open its new DreamWorks Land this summer. Universal Orlando confirmed that opening season today, as it revealed the full line-up of attractions in the land.

DreamWorks Land is a rethemed version of the former Woody Woodpecker's KidZone at Universal Studios Florida. As part of the changes, the former Woody Woodpecker's Nuthouse Coaster is being transformed into Trolls Trollercoaster.



Concept art courtesy Universal Orlando Resort

Guests will ride on the Caterbus while avoiding evil spiders on this Vekoma Junior Coaster. Other locations in the Trolls Village section of the land will include Poppy's Playground, a shaded toddler play area under a 20-foot mushroom, Trolls Treats, an ice cream stand serving pink lemonade-flavored "Poppy-licious Pink" and huckleberry-flavored "BroZone Berry," and High Five Hideaway, a retail store.

The former Curious George play area becomes Po's Kung Fu Training Camp in DreamWorks Land.

This play area will offer wet and dry elements, including water cannons, dump buckets, giggling baby pandas, and oversized merry-go-round noodle bowls. The land's Kung Fu Panda section also will offer Po Live!, a digital, interactive meet and greet experience.

But the first thing that guests will see when they enter the land will be Shrek's swamp, which already is rising over the construction walls.

After the Villain-Con evicted the ogre from his 4D theater home near the park's entrance, Shrek has returned his swamp, which somehow everyone has seemed to miss at Universal Studios Florida until now. Go figure. At Shrek's Swamp Meet, guests can meet Shrek, Princess Fiona and Donkey. There will be a Shrek’s Swamp for Little Ogres play area with four slides, a splash pad and Shrek's outhouse to explore. King Harold's Swamp Symphony will be a collection of lily pads that guests can stomp on to trigger a frog choir. Finally, at Mama Luna Feline Fiesta guests can "play with Mama Luna’s many cats on vivid interactive screens activated by buttons, bells, maracas and levers," according to Universal.

The Shrek area also will feature a food location, Swamp Snacks, which will serve "Far Far A Waffle," "Frozen Ogre," and the soon-to-appear-on-your-Instagram-feed "Shrekzel."

I have questions.

