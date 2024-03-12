DisneylandForward proposal clears its first hurdle

The Anaheim Planning Commission voted 5-1 tonight to recommend the DisneylandForward proposal to the Anaheim City Council.

The vote came at the end of a six-hour meeting of the commission, during which the city's planning staff recommended adoption of the proposal. DisneylandForward includes changes to the agreements between the city and the Disneyland Resort governing how Disney may use the land on its property.

The TL;DR is that the proposal allows Disneyland to build attractions and hotels on land now reserved for use as parking lots. The resort is planning to build a new parking structure next to I-5 on the east side of the Anaheim property, so it would not lose parking capacity if it developed its current surface parking lots, including the Toy Story parking area, for other uses.

The Anaheim City Council still must adopt the DisneylandForward proposal's changes before Disney can proceed with any new plans for the current parking lots. That vote is expected within the next month. For more on DisneylandForward, please see our most recent post on the proposal, Disneyland, Anaheim propose $2 billion-plus development deal.

