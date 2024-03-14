Universal expands offerings for Butterbeer celebration

Florean Fortescue is going Hollywood. Universal confirmed today that the soft-serve ice cream shop, originally found in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida, will be opening another location on the west coast later this month.

Florean Fortescue’s Ice-Cream counter will open March 29 in former Zonko's joke shop space within Honeydukes at Universal Studios Hollywood's The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The counter will serve 10 flavors of ice cream in cups or waffle cones: Banana, Chocolate, Mint, Orange, Vanilla, Toffee Nut, Granny Smith Apple, Pistachio, Toffee Apple, as well as Butterbeer ice cream.

To celebrate that iconic flavor, Universal is declaring March 15 through April 30 as "Butterbeer season" at its U.S. theme parks. The parks will feature new Butterbeer-flavored items during the event, including a Butterbeer popsicle as well as Butterbeer caramels, which will be available in Orlando only.

Universal also will be offering its original cold and frozen Butterbeer drinks in limited-edition collectible silver steins during the event.

