Disneyland announces temporary closure of one of its lands

Critter Country will close at Disneyland on May 1, as the theme park prepares the land for the opening of Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

In addition to converting the former Splash Mountain to a "The Princess and the Frog" theme, Disneyland announced today that it will retheme two of the merchandise locations in Critter Country.

The former Briar Patch will become Ray's Berets, featuring the firefly from the Disney Animation film. The shop will sell themed headwear, toys, and other apparel.



Ray's Berets. All concept art courtesy Disneyland

Farther back in the land, one half of Pooh Corner will become Louis' Critter Club, themed to the movie's trumpet-playing alligator. That store will offer a wide range of "The Princess and the Frog"-themed merchandise, including apparel, accessories, and home decor. The remaining half of Pooh Corner, containing the sweet shop, will retain its current name and theme.



Louis' Critter Club

In addition to the store conversions, Disneyland will be improving pathways, decor and landscaping around the entrance to Tiana's Bayou Adventure while the land is down for refurbishment in advance of the ride's opening.

