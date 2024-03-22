'Avatar' goes for another spin with new theme park ride

Are you ready for America's next Avatar ride?

Sure, Disney CEO Bob Iger has promised another installation of Walt Disney World's Avatar attraction, this time at the Disneyland Resort in California. But I am not talking about that Avatar. This new ride is from the other Avatar - Nickelodeon's "Avatar: The Last Airbender." And it is opening tomorrow at the Mall of America's Nickelodeon Universe.

Fly with Appa is an aerial carousel featuring the Sky Bison from the animated series, which - as its fans will be happy to remind you - came out four years before the James Cameron film. But, hey, you still get to ride a fictional flying animal, right?

To celebrate Fly with Appa's grand opening, Aang will cut the ribbon and then meet guests at the ride, from 10am to 3pm on Saturday. The first 200 guests also will receive a collectible "Avatar" pin. Other treats and prizes will be offered, as well.

