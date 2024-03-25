Orlando's big wheel gets its old name back

The Orlando Eye is back.

The giant observation wheel on International Drive is reverting to its original name, after Merlin Entertainments acquired the attraction today.

The Orlando Eye opened in spring 2015 as part of a collection of Merlin attractions on I-Drive that included a Sea Life aquarium and Madame Tussauds wax museum. But Merlin did not own the observation wheel, even though it carried the "Eye" name used on Merlin's famous London Eye wheel.

One year later, Coca-Cola took over naming rights for the observation wheel, which then again rebranded as ICON Orlando in 2018, after the naming rights deal concluded. Owners renamed it again in 2019 as The Wheel at ICON Park, to help build brand recognition for the larger development around the ride.

Officially, the 400-foot wheel's name now will be The Orlando Eye by Merlin Entertainments.

"We're proud that Merlin recognized the global appeal of this attraction, and of ICON Park as a destination, in selecting us as the site to expand their popular brands in Central Florida," ICON Park President and CEO Chris Jaskiewicz said.

Merlin CEO Scott O’Neil said, "Today's acquisition of the Orlando wheel in the vitally important tourist hub of Orlando demonstrates our Gateway strategy in action and serves to replicate our successful London Gateway formula, whereby we have clustered four of our branded attractions alongside the iconic anchor that is The London Eye."

In Florida, in addition to the Orlando Eye, Sea Life, and Madame Tussauds on International Drive, Merlin also owns the Legoland Florida Resort, including the Peppa Pig Theme Park.

Financial results

In other news from Merlin today, the company reported that it welcomed 62 million guests to its attractions in 2023, up 7 million visitors, or 12.8%, from 2022. Revenue was up 8% for the year, to US$2.65 billion, with an Adjusted EBITDA of US$837 million.

The company, however, reported a loss of US$270 million for the year due to "£210M [US$265 million] of exceptional non-cash impairment and £36M [US$45 million] of debt refinancing charges. Excluding these exceptional items, adjusted profit before tax in 2023 was £32m [US$40 million]."

* * *

