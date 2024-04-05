Disneyland sets ticket sale for Pride Nite event

Ticket sales will start next week for the return of Disneyland's Pride Nite events.

Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite returns to Disneyland June 18 and 20 this year, celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community and featuring themed entertainment and photo ops for event guests, as well as specialty food, drinks, and merchandise for sale.



Photo courtesy Disneyland

A select number of tickets will go on sale via Disneyland's website to Disneyland's Magic Key annual passholders no earlier than 9am Pacific Time on Tuesday, April 9. Ticket sales will open to the public two days later, on April 11 - again, no earlier than 9am PT. Tickets will be $159 per person.

