First look: Disney's plans for a Spider-Man roller coaster

A government filing in Shanghai has revealed Disney's plans for its first-ever Spider-Man-themed roller coaster.

The new coaster will be the previously announced new attraction to be built next to Shanghai's Zootopia land, which opened last December. [See Disney's 'Crazy Animal City' comes alive in Shanghai's Zootopia for our coverage from that.]

The permit was filed on the Pudong district government website and can be seen here.



Disney's Spider-Man coaster plans

The plans reveal a mostly outdoor track, with buildings containing the load/unload area as well as one forward and one reverse launch zones. The plans describe an above-ground floor area of about 1.5 acres for the project, on a 5.26 acre lot. The plans also state that an official announcement of the project is set in 10 days, which would be May 2.

