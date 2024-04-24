Country Bear Vacation Hoedown set for return

The Country Bear Jamboree's original replacement is returning for a limited time, in Japan.

Walt Disney World has been working on a new replacement for its original Country Bear Jamboree show, which opened with the park in 1971. The new Country Bear Musical Jamboree will debut this summer and feature the bears singing country-style arrangements of popular Disney Animation songs.

But this is not the first time that Disney has introduced a new version of the Country Bears show. Walt Disney World introduced a seasonal Country Bear Christmas Special in 1984, which ran annually through 2005. In 1986, however, Disney shelved the original Country Bear Jamboree show for the Country Bear Vacation Hoedown, which played at Walt Disney World until 1992 and at Disneyland until the attraction closed permanently in 2001.

The Country Bear Vacation Hoedown show was the version that I worked when I was a cast member in Magic Kingdom West attractions all those years ago. [Read the book for my stories.] And now it is coming back for this summer at Tokyo Disneyland.

The Tokyo Disney Resort announced today that the show, which it calls "Vacation Jamboree" will run at the Country Bear Playhouse from May 17 through November 7. It's the first time in five years that the show has run at the resort.

The means that the original Country Bear Jamboree show will not be playing anywhere starting next month until after the upcoming Christmas holiday season, when it - presumably - will return in Tokyo.

The Vacation show's return in Tokyo is part of Tokyo Disney's Summer programs, which includes "Get Soaked" versions of its Splash Mountain (yes, they still have it), Aquatopia, and Baymax rides, as well as Toontown spraygrounds.

