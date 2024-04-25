Earnings slip at Universal's theme parks to start the year

Universal's theme parks this morning reported a modest increase in income, coupled with a decline in earnings, for the first three months of 2024.
Universal owner Comcast reported that its theme parks segment saw a 1.5% increase in revenue for the quarter, to $1.979 billion. Universal owns theme parks in Orlando, Hollywood, and Osaka, Japan. It also owns a share of the Universal Beijing Resort and licenses Universal Studios Singapore to Resorts World Sentosa.
Higher operating costs drove Adjusted EBITDA down 3.9% for the parks during the first quarter of 2024, to $632 million. That snaps a string of positive earnings for Universal's theme parks that ran back to their reopening after the pandemic lockdowns.
"We continue to see strong underlying demand in both Hollywood in Japan, where healthy attendance and per capita levels were once again driven by the success of Super Nintendo World," Comcast President Mike Cavanagh said. "Building on our momentum later this year, we're opening our newest Nintendo themed bland Donkey Kong Country, which will increase the size of the Super Nintendo World in Japan by 70%.
"Switching gears to Orlando, we started to feel some pressure on attendance levels late in the first quarter, which tends to occur in tandem with the ebbs and flows of new attractions in the market. Right now, we happen to be lapping the multi-year surge in attendance from our opening of new attractions in prior periods. But we remain confident about our longer term growth opportunities, especially as we look ahead to next year with the opening of Epic Universe. With three new hotels and five immersive worlds featuring more than 50 attractions, entertainment, dining and shopping experiences, it will be the most technologically advanced park in the world. Together with our three current gates in Orlando. Epic will enable us to offer a full week's vacation experience to even more guests."
Universal also blamed a negative impact from weakness of the Japanese yen against the dollar for driving the decline in earnings for theme parks, which otherwise would have been flat for the quarter.
It’s interesting that Cavanagh noted that Hollywood was up year over year, even with lapping the SNW opening in early 2023. Attendance at Universal seems solely to be a Florida problem. We’ll see in Disney’s report whether that extends to all operators in the state or if it’s just a matter of potential Universal visitors waiting for Epic.
I was at WDW about 3 weeks ago and attendance was exceptionally light. It reminded me of how post-vacation Januarys used to be. I know that when I went it was pretty much the week after all Spring Breakers had left, so take that into account as well, but even still it was much less crowded than I can ever remember a visit in April ever was before. It seems that vacationers to Florida are being much more choosy when “picking their spots” than they used to. I haven’t been to UO in a couple of years so I can’t speak to its attendance levels.
I was at Magic Kingdom two days ago and it was moderately busy. Same at Universal the week before. Usually after spring break all of the parks drop into the green until school is officially out, but there seems to be some ebb and flow going on. While one WDW park is way up, the other three are down. Universal seems to be the steadiest right now. The traffic there feels higher than last year at this same time with capacity levels averaging around 50 percent during the week and much higher on the weekends.
I have noticed one thing at Universal. People are spending less money on souvenirs, and in the restaurants, both sit down and quick, aren't as busy. It's been a lot easier to snag a reservation inside and outside in Citywalk.
@fattyackein, you visited WDW on a really great week. I wish it was still like that. :(
If inflation were the problem the revenues would be down across the country. In fact, the economy is roaring and people are doing better than ever.
The real issue is Florida and the rank MAGA cult. If you have a female, an LGBTQ+ person or a person of color in your family, Florida, under its current state government, is a hostile place. Who would take their daughter to a state where she could be forced to give birth? Who wants to visit a place with non-existent gun control laws?
Not me, certainly not when I can just visit the parks in Cali.
Please give it a rest with the politics — Florida tourism is just fine. 2023 saw tourism numbers the highest they’ve been since 2016. And the state is far from hostile to anyone who is not a lunatic.
>> Nintendo themed bland Donkey Kong Country
Either that’s a typo, or a spoiler for an upcoming review…
Posting this from WDW right now and all the parks are packed with wait times in excess of over 30-90+ minutes for C D and E ticket style rides.
Universal is far from a ghost town, but most rides are walk on or have an under 30 minute wait (not counting Velocicoaster or Hagrids).
And I hope everybody can agree that it didn’t help one bit for the current governor of the state to specifically target and go after the biggest tourist attraction in the state. Rather than spending any effort trying to convince more tourists to visit, he chose to pick a losing political battle with no winner.
This seems to support the theory that a slowing of revenge tourism coupled with postponement due to Epic Universe are probably contributing factors for Florida. I don't think it's a coincidence that since they've started the hype machine for the new park attendance has dropped a bit in Florida. While I don't anticipate this year being a major dropoff, I expect it will probably be a bit lighter than last year throughout, then next year will shatter records at the resort.
Japan is going to be interesting to watch because they've got one headliner closed for the year (Jurassic Park), just closed one headliner permanently (Spider-Man), and have significantly delayed their new attraction for this year (Donkey Kong). I could see a slower Q2 followed by big Q3 and Q4 there, but with such a strong local audience the park might absorb the closures and delays without negative impact. Hollywood's probably going to be kept strong by Nintendo this year, then the new coaster next year should bump them up even further.
This really doesn’t surprise me as Universal in Orlando is in a state of limbo as their 3rd park is now about a year away and people are waiting until it opens. Americans are also having to be very budget aware at this time as their paychecks aren’t going as far as they used to. In California, where I live, gas prices are surging to almost $6 a gallon, a week’s worth of groceries which just 3 years ago ran about $120 now averages $190.
Money doesn’t go very far right now and people are having to make cuts and pricey vacations are usually the first to go.