Earnings slip at Universal's theme parks to start the year

Universal's theme parks this morning reported a modest increase in income, coupled with a decline in earnings, for the first three months of 2024.

Universal owner Comcast reported that its theme parks segment saw a 1.5% increase in revenue for the quarter, to $1.979 billion. Universal owns theme parks in Orlando, Hollywood, and Osaka, Japan. It also owns a share of the Universal Beijing Resort and licenses Universal Studios Singapore to Resorts World Sentosa.

Higher operating costs drove Adjusted EBITDA down 3.9% for the parks during the first quarter of 2024, to $632 million. That snaps a string of positive earnings for Universal's theme parks that ran back to their reopening after the pandemic lockdowns.

"We continue to see strong underlying demand in both Hollywood in Japan, where healthy attendance and per capita levels were once again driven by the success of Super Nintendo World," Comcast President Mike Cavanagh said. "Building on our momentum later this year, we're opening our newest Nintendo themed bland Donkey Kong Country, which will increase the size of the Super Nintendo World in Japan by 70%.

"Switching gears to Orlando, we started to feel some pressure on attendance levels late in the first quarter, which tends to occur in tandem with the ebbs and flows of new attractions in the market. Right now, we happen to be lapping the multi-year surge in attendance from our opening of new attractions in prior periods. But we remain confident about our longer term growth opportunities, especially as we look ahead to next year with the opening of Epic Universe. With three new hotels and five immersive worlds featuring more than 50 attractions, entertainment, dining and shopping experiences, it will be the most technologically advanced park in the world. Together with our three current gates in Orlando. Epic will enable us to offer a full week's vacation experience to even more guests."

Universal also blamed a negative impact from weakness of the Japanese yen against the dollar for driving the decline in earnings for theme parks, which otherwise would have been flat for the quarter.

