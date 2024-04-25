Pixar's Dug has something to say during Disneyland's Pixar Fest

Fans will be able to meet dozens of Pixar characters during the Disneyland Resort's Pixar Fest, which starts tomorrow. But fans will get an opportunity to talk with one special Pixar character, too.

As part of the media preview for Pixar Fest, Disney invited a few reporters to meet with Dug, from Pixar's Up, at the Disneyland Hotel this morning. We've seen Dug in the parks before, but - like the lovable dog from the Pixar film - this Dug can talk.

Dug spieled some of his lines during the press meeting this morning, but Dug's character greets will feel more interactive - along the lines of other talking characters at Disney Parks, from Darth Vader to Mickey Mouse. Guests can look for the talking Dug during Pixar Fest at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail - home of the Wilderness Explorers. Check the Disneyland app for Dug's and other characters' appearances and times.

Pixar Fest runs from April 26 through August 4. For a variety of discounts on Disneyland Resort theme park tickets, including a SoCal Resident Discount that's good through June 2, please visit our partner's Disneyland theme park tickets page.

