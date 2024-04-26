Legoland California introduces its new parade characters

Legoland California has revealed the stars of its upcoming Lego World Parade, which will debut at the Carlsbad park later this year.

Celebrating Legoland California's 25th anniversary this year, the parade will be making its North American debut, after first appearing at Legoland in Germany in 2022. The California parade will star:



Fire Chief Freya, who will lead the parade on a Lego City firetruck float,

Scuba Diver, who will ride aboard her Lego City Deep Sea Adventure-inspired float,

Scallywag Pirate, who will be seeking treasure aboard his pirate ship float,

Lloyd, a ninja who will appear on the Lego Ninjago Dragon float,

Hopsy, who is a bright red Lego Duplo who will ride on the float at the "tail end" of the parade.

Along with these five costume characters, more than 50 other performers will dance and march along in the parade, which will wind through the west side of the theme park. (That's the Fun Town side, if your internal compass spins randomly.)

