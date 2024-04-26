Goodbye Buzz: Wreck-It-Ralph to take over Disney ride

Wreck-It Ralph is coming to Tokyo Disneyland's Tomorrowland.

Oriental Land Co. - which owns and operates the Tokyo Disney Resort under license from Disney - announced today that it will close its Buzz Lightyear's Astro Blasters ride in October to make way for a new experience.

And that experience will be based on the Walt Disney Animation Studios film "Wreck-It Ralph."



Concept art courtesy OLC

The new attraction will remain an interactive dark ride, this time set within the world of the candy-themed racing game Sugar Rush. "Sugar Bugs" created by King Candy are on the attack, and riders will work with Ralph and Vanellope to transform the Sugar Bugs back to their original "kawaii" form, as confectionery such as cookies and cakes.

This is not the first time that a Disney theme park has rethemed a Buzz Lightyear shooter ride. At Hong Kong Disneyland, Disney switched Astro Blasters to a Marvel-themed Ant Man and the Wasp attraction.

The new Wreck-It-Ralph ride will open sometime in fiscal year 2026, the resort said.

