Legoland California sets new parade debut date

North America's first Lego World Parade now has an official opening date.

Legoland California revealed this morning that the parade will step off for the first time on May 24 at the Carlsbad theme park.



Photo courtesy Legoland

The parade will feature five costumed Lego characters as well as floats themed to a Lego City Firetruck, a pirate ship, Lego Ninjago, Lego Friends, Lego City Deep Sea Adventure, and Lego Duplo.

Legoland California is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Earlier this year, the park opened a rethemed Dino Valley land, featuring dinosaur rethemes of two of its outdoor rides: It's a blast from the past in Legoland California's Dino Valley.

* * *

