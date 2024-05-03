Fast & Furious gets ready to 'drift' into Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood this morning confirmed the name and opening year for its new Fast & Furious roller coaster.

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will open in 2026, the park announced today. The Intamin coaster will feature trains modeled after cars featured in the "Fast & Furious" movies. The ride vehicles also will feature 360 degrees of rotation along the coaster's track to create "a seamless sensation of drifting cars as guests spin in motion at furiously fast speeds," according to Universal's press release.

"As Universal Studios Hollywood continues to evolve, the arrival of 'Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift' will be a powerful game changer that will infuse a new level of thrill into our already dynamic theme park, and we look forward to welcoming guests when it races onto the scene in 2026," Universal Studios Hollywood Executive Vice President & General Manager Scott Strobl said.

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will be Universal Studios Hollywood's first high-speed outdoor roller coaster, joining the Mack Rides family coaster Flight of the Hippogriff from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and the Premier Rides indoor coaster Revenge of the Mummy to become the third coaster overall at the California theme park.

The ride's station and queue will be styled as "a large, red brick, garage-style structure," according to Universal. The park also is promoting sound-reduction technology on the coaster, not just to protect neighbors of the Los Angeles theme park but also the extensive film and television production that takes place on Universal's lot.

The opening of the Fast & Furious coaster in 2026 will raise the question of what happens to Universal's current Fast & Furious-themed attraction, the "Supercharged" screen-based finale to the park's Studio Tour. Will Universal continue with two Fast & Furious attractions? Or will the coaster provide Universal with a convenient justification for ditching "Supercharged," which has lost favor among many fans since its 2015 debut.

