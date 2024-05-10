Disneyland's Pixar Fest expands with new food, characters

Pixar Fest is expanding at the Disneyland Resort.
Disneyland's limited-time celebration of Pixar Animation Studios today opened six Pixar Fest marketplaces at Disney California Adventure. The food stands offer a variety of bites and drinks inspired by Pixar films "Inside Out," "Elemental," "Luca," "Turning Red," "Soul," and "Ratatouille."
I got to try a few of the items during the Pixar Fest media preview last month.
Here is the full food menu from the Pixar Fest marketplaces:
In addition, fresh from their appearance at DCA's Lunar New Year, Meilin and Ming Lee from "Turning Red" are back to meet guests near Grizzly Peak at California Adventure.
Pixar Fest continues through August 4 at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. For my review of other Pixar Fest offerings, including the new Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! parade and returning Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular, please see An Insider's guide to Disneyland's Pixar Fest.
