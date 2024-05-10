Disneyland's Pixar Fest expands with new food, characters

Pixar Fest is expanding at the Disneyland Resort.

Disneyland's limited-time celebration of Pixar Animation Studios today opened six Pixar Fest marketplaces at Disney California Adventure. The food stands offer a variety of bites and drinks inspired by Pixar films "Inside Out," "Elemental," "Luca," "Turning Red," "Soul," and "Ratatouille."

I got to try a few of the items during the Pixar Fest media preview last month.



From left: Ratatouille Pizzetta, Joyful Yellow Comforting Mac & Cheese, Red Panda Bao, Supper Club Chicken & Potato Waffles, and - not from the marketplaces - the Carnation Cafe's Fried Bologna Sandwich

Here is the full food menu from the Pixar Fest marketplaces:

Joyful Yellow Comforting or Angry Red Mac & Cheese [$8.50], or a "Mood Swing" combo of both [$9], at Hanger Management

'Smoked Fire Wood' BBQ-spiced Impossible Chicken [$8.50] and Kol Nut Whoopie Cookie Pie [$7] at Elemental Table

Portorosso Pesto Pasta [$8.25] at Portorosso Pasta

Red Panda Bao [$9] and Panda Apocalypse (Chocolate Chunk Brownie and New York-style Cheesecake, topped with Orange and Red Cream Cheese Frosting) [$6.75] at 4*TOWN FAV*4*ITES

Supper Club Chicken & Potato Waffles [$8] and Half Note Jazz Cake (red velvet) [$7.25] at The Spark

And my favorite, Ratatouille Pizzetta [$8] at Gusteau's To-Go

In addition, fresh from their appearance at DCA's Lunar New Year, Meilin and Ming Lee from "Turning Red" are back to meet guests near Grizzly Peak at California Adventure.



Photo courtesy Disneyland

Pixar Fest continues through August 4 at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. For my review of other Pixar Fest offerings, including the new Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! parade and returning Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular, please see An Insider's guide to Disneyland's Pixar Fest.

For discounts on tickets to the Disneyland theme parks, including a SoCal Resident deal, please visit our partner's Disneyland Resort tickets page.

