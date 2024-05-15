Walt Disney World offers sneak peek at new drone show

Drone shows are coming back to Walt Disney World.

Disney is sharing a first look at a test of its new Disney Dreams That Soar drone show, which will run May 24 through September 2 above Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Since the show is at Disney Springs, that means it will be free to the public to watch.

More than 800 drones will form familiar Disney characters and scenes during the nine-minute production, which play twice nightly and feature a new original song.

Show times may vary, and - as is the case with drone shows - inclement weather can prevent the show from flying. So check the My Disney Experience app for show times and status when visiting.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

For ticket deals, as well as our reader rankings and advice on visiting Disney and other top theme parks around the world, please visit our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (0)