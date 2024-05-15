Take a ride on Kings Island's new Snoopy roller coaster

Kings Island's Camp Snoopy expansion opens on May 24, but the Cincinnati-area theme park is sharing a first look at its new Peanuts-themed roller coaster.

Snoopy's Soap Box Racers is a Vekoma Family Boomerang - the second of the model to open in the United States this month, following Good Gravy! at Holiday World.

This installation is about 50 feet shorter than Good Gravy and follows a much tighter layout. But it still hits a top speed of about 37 mph and rises over 70 feet in the air.

Snoopy's Soap Box Racers is the main attraction in the Camp Snoopy expansion of the park's Planet Snoopy kids area. The expansion also includes the Beagle Scout Acres shaded play area and the Pigpen's Mess Hall counter-service restaurant.

New menu items at Pigpen's will include The Cheesy Mettwurst and Pigpen's PB&J Pie, a fried peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

