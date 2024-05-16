Here is the number-one reason not to visit a theme park

Theme parks such as Disneyland and Universal Studios spend millions of dollars a year on new attractions to try to get you to visit. But when parks try to save a few bucks, they create the number-one reason that keeps me - and many other fans - from choosing their park.

So what is the top reason why theme park fans stay away from certain parks? Everyone has their own reasons for preferring certain parks over others, but for me, one stands above the rest.

Bad ops.

You might think that cost should be the top factor keeping people away from certain parks. And while spending hundreds of dollars a day to visit Walt Disney World or Disneyland certainly discourages many potential visitors, those parks' continued positions at the top of the nation' attendance list demonstrates that Disney hasn't yet priced itself out of the market.

Like many fans, I am willing to cut my spending on other stuff so that I can save for a premium experience. Make a park with attractions good enough, and it's worth it to me to spend hundreds of dollars on tickets for me and my family to experience them.

But when I get to that park, I expect to see those attractions that I paid hundreds of dollars to experience up and running. And to see their ride operators working hard to keep that queue of waiting guests moving.

Bad operations are the ultimate sign of disrespect from a theme park's management to its guests. Running one train on a roller coaster instead of two or three might save a park some money on operations and maintenance expenses. Short-staffing a station can help save a few bucks an hour on labor. But those savings come at the cost of robbing a park of the very expensive goodwill of its most passionate fans - the ones who know bad operations practices when they see them.

Great ops help rides run as close as possible to their theoretical hourly capacities. That helps keep wait times down to the minimum possible given the park's attendance at the moment. Great ops require more than just putting on as many ride vehicles as a system can handle. It demands staffing the ride with a ops crew that can get people into and out of those seats as swiftly as possible, too.

The best ops teams are experienced ops teams. They put in the hours and days that have taught them to anticipate and prevent problems in the queue and on the load platform. They know how to get guests' attention, to get them to sit down and strap in quickly, so that they can check and dispatch a train or ride vehicle in a blink. And they don't miss what they were supposed to check, either. Great ops not just prevent slow loads and downtimes, they prevent accidents, as well.

Bad ops routinely miss stuff at load, forcing double and triple checks from supervisors. They don't earn the attention and respect of guests, leading to slow loading and conflicts on the platform. But I do not blame operations staff for bad ops practices. I blame park management.

Management disrespects ops teams when they do not allow them to bring on the extra trains and ride vehicles that they to draw down a line. They disrespect ops teams when they do not pay enough money to allow operators to stay on the job long enough to get the experience they need to manage the guests at their attractions. Or to provide enough in raises to keep experienced operators coming back for extra seasons.

I have no problem waiting an hour or more for a great attraction if I get to the load station and see an ops team flying. Wait times are simply the result of demand divided by capacity. Even the best ops teams cannot wipe out a line when demand rises beyond a ride's theoretical capacity.

But when I see one-train ops on rides that can support more, or teams standing around because they don't know what to do or they are waiting for checks, or - especially - teams without the authority or inclination to remove problem guests... that's when I get frustrated. Bad ops make me not want to visit a park again. Reports of bad ops make me cross parks off my "must visit" list and look for alternative.

I bring this up because bad ops may be the biggest challenge facing what is about to become the biggest theme and amusement park chain in America. Here in Southern California, I have heard too many reports from fans about slow and one-train ops this spring at Six Flags Magic Mountain and Knott's Berry Farm - parks that are set to combined under the new Six Flags company.

I have seen bad ops and great ops from both parks at various times in the past. Inevitably, it comes down to the individual managers at those parks making the call - or not - to put on extra trains, pay overtime and support ops teams to provide the best possible service to park guests. (And I suspect, those park managers' ability to make those calls depends greatly upon the support they are getting at the moment, or not, from corporate.)

As Cedar Fair and Six Flags combine this summer, this is the perfect opportunity to establish a new culture for the new Six Flags - one that puts the guest experience above all else, in large part by supporting excellent ride operations that staffed with well-paid, experienced crews who are empowered to run trains, manage queues and get the job done to keep lines moving as fast as possible while preserving the highest safety standards. Herschend does it. Disney does it. Universal does it. Individual Cedar Fair and Six Flags parks can, and have, done it.

Guests deserve the respect that great ops provide. Because if a park cannot show that, we all ought to take our business to parks that will.

