Here is the number-one reason not to visit a theme park

Theme parks such as Disneyland and Universal Studios spend millions of dollars a year on new attractions to try to get you to visit. But when parks try to save a few bucks, they create the number-one reason that keeps me - and many other fans - from choosing their park.
So what is the top reason why theme park fans stay away from certain parks? Everyone has their own reasons for preferring certain parks over others, but for me, one stands above the rest.
Bad ops.
You might think that cost should be the top factor keeping people away from certain parks. And while spending hundreds of dollars a day to visit Walt Disney World or Disneyland certainly discourages many potential visitors, those parks' continued positions at the top of the nation' attendance list demonstrates that Disney hasn't yet priced itself out of the market.
Like many fans, I am willing to cut my spending on other stuff so that I can save for a premium experience. Make a park with attractions good enough, and it's worth it to me to spend hundreds of dollars on tickets for me and my family to experience them.
But when I get to that park, I expect to see those attractions that I paid hundreds of dollars to experience up and running. And to see their ride operators working hard to keep that queue of waiting guests moving.
Bad operations are the ultimate sign of disrespect from a theme park's management to its guests. Running one train on a roller coaster instead of two or three might save a park some money on operations and maintenance expenses. Short-staffing a station can help save a few bucks an hour on labor. But those savings come at the cost of robbing a park of the very expensive goodwill of its most passionate fans - the ones who know bad operations practices when they see them.
Great ops help rides run as close as possible to their theoretical hourly capacities. That helps keep wait times down to the minimum possible given the park's attendance at the moment. Great ops require more than just putting on as many ride vehicles as a system can handle. It demands staffing the ride with a ops crew that can get people into and out of those seats as swiftly as possible, too.
The best ops teams are experienced ops teams. They put in the hours and days that have taught them to anticipate and prevent problems in the queue and on the load platform. They know how to get guests' attention, to get them to sit down and strap in quickly, so that they can check and dispatch a train or ride vehicle in a blink. And they don't miss what they were supposed to check, either. Great ops not just prevent slow loads and downtimes, they prevent accidents, as well.
Bad ops routinely miss stuff at load, forcing double and triple checks from supervisors. They don't earn the attention and respect of guests, leading to slow loading and conflicts on the platform. But I do not blame operations staff for bad ops practices. I blame park management.
Management disrespects ops teams when they do not allow them to bring on the extra trains and ride vehicles that they to draw down a line. They disrespect ops teams when they do not pay enough money to allow operators to stay on the job long enough to get the experience they need to manage the guests at their attractions. Or to provide enough in raises to keep experienced operators coming back for extra seasons.
I have no problem waiting an hour or more for a great attraction if I get to the load station and see an ops team flying. Wait times are simply the result of demand divided by capacity. Even the best ops teams cannot wipe out a line when demand rises beyond a ride's theoretical capacity.
But when I see one-train ops on rides that can support more, or teams standing around because they don't know what to do or they are waiting for checks, or - especially - teams without the authority or inclination to remove problem guests... that's when I get frustrated. Bad ops make me not want to visit a park again. Reports of bad ops make me cross parks off my "must visit" list and look for alternative.
I bring this up because bad ops may be the biggest challenge facing what is about to become the biggest theme and amusement park chain in America. Here in Southern California, I have heard too many reports from fans about slow and one-train ops this spring at Six Flags Magic Mountain and Knott's Berry Farm - parks that are set to combined under the new Six Flags company.
I have seen bad ops and great ops from both parks at various times in the past. Inevitably, it comes down to the individual managers at those parks making the call - or not - to put on extra trains, pay overtime and support ops teams to provide the best possible service to park guests. (And I suspect, those park managers' ability to make those calls depends greatly upon the support they are getting at the moment, or not, from corporate.)
As Cedar Fair and Six Flags combine this summer, this is the perfect opportunity to establish a new culture for the new Six Flags - one that puts the guest experience above all else, in large part by supporting excellent ride operations that staffed with well-paid, experienced crews who are empowered to run trains, manage queues and get the job done to keep lines moving as fast as possible while preserving the highest safety standards. Herschend does it. Disney does it. Universal does it. Individual Cedar Fair and Six Flags parks can, and have, done it.
Guests deserve the respect that great ops provide. Because if a park cannot show that, we all ought to take our business to parks that will.
* * *
Really excellent piece, Robert. The last time we were at Knott's Berry Farm (we have season passes), my wife and I looked at each other and said what we had both been thinking: Boy, we'd rather be at Disneyland. That's out of our budget right now, but it solidified for us that we won't be renewing our season passes.
Just went to SFMM and KBF recently. Funny enough, almost every coaster was running only 1 train.
Not to mention the rides at DL and DCA consistently breaking down for hours on end. At one point in the day, Space, Indy, Cars, and Incredicoaster were all down.
At Disneyland trip, was very annoying the Web Slingers ride shut down almost an entire day. I know, these high tech rides more susceptible to this but still annoying.
Great article Robert.
Three weeks ago we visited Disneyland for the first time (we've done Disney World three times before but it's been 12 years since our last Disney trip). Whilst we had a great time we did feel a little short-changed by the sheer volume of major attractions that were down during our 4 day stay. Obviously Tiana's Bayou Adventure and Haunted Mansion were off the menu but Matterhorn Bobsleds were also closed for the whole of our stay, Big Thunder was down at least 50% of the time, Mickey's Runaway Railway was erratic at best, whilst over in DCA Soarin' was somewhat unreliable. The closure of so many major attractions put huge pressure on the remaining ones and even with Genie Plus (another $240 for us both for the 4 days) there was a lot of stuff we just didn't get to experience. The ILL attractions were strange. We bought passes for Radiator Springs Racers on two days (another $52), because the alternative was over 90 minutes in crushing heat and a line that was little better than a cattle pen. Rise of the Resistance however we rode 3 times over 3 days and used the standby line each time. Despite advertised times of between 50 and 75 minutes this line moved quickly and we were in Rey's hologram room in 50 minutes every time, having been in line mostly in shade and coolness.
We had a great time but didn't love the Disneyland resort like we have loved Disney World. It felt crowded, and it was impossible to do everything, even with the paid-for extras. I don't know what the solution is ride resilience is vital as is not having too many bit beasts down simultaneously.
I 100% agree with everything you say Robert. My $.02 from working in the business for 30 years:
These are all publicly traded corporations who are constantly trying to up their profits from the previous year to impress investors, but the theme park market is mature and there hasn't really been much organic growth over the last 30 years, so the people who run these parks are constantly trying to cut more and more while raising prices and coming up with scummy new practices in order to grow the profits. Obviously this is not really growth its just trying to squeeze more and more and more and more and more blood out of the turnip.
What is really not well understood is how underfunded all of these parks are on maintenance. Now granted I worked at parks for a long time so things change, but when I left Disney, at MK we sometimes had less attractions maintenance people working during the day/at night then we had when I worked at my local SF park 25 years ago. Yes, Magic freaking Kingdom, a park that gets like 50k people a day, had cut so much maintenance staff over the years that they sometimes had less people than a Six Flags park. If one of the major rides in Tomorrowland like Space Mountain or Buzz Lightyear was having issues the ride would sometimes have to wait while the maintenance guy was working on a broken parade float. Now if you don't know the geography of MK, the parade floats are stored next to Splash Mountain, so think of how much unnecessary downtime that causes. Now in full disclosure of course MK has much more robust third shift maintenance program (Six Flags had cut pretty much all of their third shift maintenance a long long time ago), but park hours at MK are so insane (especially during party season) that doing anything other than the bare minimum third shift is precarious. Also to be fair I know the SF park I worked at has gotten much worse with maintenance budget as well because when I worked there no coaster would ever run 1 train (except the two shuttle coasters which only had 1 train). Now its normal for like half the park to open the season with 1 train. The last year that I was at MK they were so desperate to save money they literally turned the air conditioning 1 degree warmer around the park (BTW they don't run AC anywhere when the park is closed at night, meaning all the third shift workers who are cleaning/doing maintenance/stocking just sweat all night every night).
The lack of willingness to spend money maintaining things properly is an epidemic around the industry. Last time I went to CP Maverick, Millennium Force, Gatekeeper, Raptor, Valravn ALL had delayed openings. TTD and Wicked Twister were both closed all day both days. And that was not due to staffing (that is a whole other story with the staffing). And the time I went to CP before that I had almost exactly the same experience with totally unacceptable amounts of downtime.
Don't even get me started on SFMM.
Regarding staffing I will cut slack to seasonal parks in the spring and fall, especially big parks. The fact that they have to let everyone go every year and start new is a monumental task and its near impossible to have everything firing on all cylinders all the time. A lot of parks are dependent on J1 to fill those gaps, and some parks (cough Mt Olympus...and i'd argue even WDW) are way over dependent on J1 (wow never thought i'd put Mt Olympus and WDW in the same sentence).
However, many parks try to use the "we can't find any staff" as a bogus excuse for being terribly ran when in reality they just have poor corporate leadership and noncompetetive pay. [Modern] Sea World Orlando comes first to mind for this one: when you pay $12 an hour when Disney and Universal are starting at $16...and McDonalds across the street is starting at $15...you're going to have staffing problems. And meanwhile you have Sea Worlds leadership deciding to buy back five hundred million of stock but somehow they can't afford to properly staff or have decent operations.
I brought up earlier the other side of the business, which is having to grow revenues without actually growing or building new parks.
It started with parking fees, then came upsell line skip programs, then came mandatory ride lockers at many parks. Disney realized there was enough demand to do upsell Halloween and Christmas events, which turned into a smash hit (for good reason as the Halloween party is actually worth the money for many people IMO), but then came the Christmas party which is a shameless money grab, then came the After Hours events which are also shameless money grabs, and then the most abhorrent shameless money grab event of all with the DHS Christmas party. At Epcot it started out innocent enough with the seasonal food and wide festival which is now almost the entire year between three major festivals.
Hot damn somebody buy this man a beer already! Well said Robert, well said.