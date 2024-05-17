Europe's first Peppa Pig Park opens in Germany

Europe's first Peppa Pig theme park opens this weekend in Germany.

Merlin Entertainments will open the €30 million children's park on Sunday, next to its Legoland Deutschland theme park in Günzburg. This is Merlin's second stand-alone Peppa Pig theme park, following the original installation at Legoland Florida in 2022 and coming in advance of its third opening, later this year near Dallas.



Photos courtesy Merlin Entertainments

Germany's Peppa Pig Park features five accessible children's rides and seven playgrounds, as well as live character shows and meets. It also will be the first park to feature Peppa Pig characters in Lego Duplo form, with a Lego Duplo Peppa Pig Play Zone. Hasbro and Lego recently released a lineup of new Lego Duplo Peppa Pig sets.

"Integrated into this wonderful, colorful Peppa world, the children here have the opportunity to be wonderfully creative," Park Managing Director Manuela Stone said. "Peppa goes on a boat trip with Grandpa Pig, celebrates a birthday, or plays outdoors in the treehouse with George – each child will have their own experiences with Peppa Pig here."



