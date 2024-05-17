Flash: Speed Force opens at Warner Bros. Movie World

Warner Bros. Movie World has opened its new Flash: Speed Force coaster.

The Intamin Surf Rider is a spinning half-pipe shuttle coaster that stands 98 feet tall and reaches a top speed of 43 mph. It's the fifth coaster at the Gold Coast theme park, which will open two more coasters in its upcoming Wizard of Oz land later this year.

Here is an off-ride video of the coaster that I found, in case you are wondering what the ride experience might be like. It's basically a plussed version of Disney's RC Racers coasters that you can find it its Toy Story Lands in Paris, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Riders on Flash: Speed Force must be between 55 and 77 inches tall.

