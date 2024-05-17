New Disneyland event to feature Pixar creative leaders

Here's a neat extra for Pixar fans who have scheduled a Disneyland visit over the next couple months.

Guests at Disneyland's newly renovated Pixar Place Hotel can sign up to attend the hotel's new Pixar Fest speaker series, featuring creative leaders from Pixar Animation Studios. Guests can book their place, which is complimentary, with a cast member at the hotel's front desk, subject to availability.

The series will kick off with "Elemental" director Peter Sohn on May 25, followed by "Inside Out 2"'s lead editor, Maurissa Horwitz on June 20. Then on July 13, Roger Gould, who is Pixar's creative director for theme parks, will appear.



From left: Sohn, Horwitz and Gould. Photos courtesy Disneyland

Disneyland also announced today that the Creators Club concierge lounge will open at the Pixar Place Hotel on May 24. The hotel also recently opened its Small Bytes walk-up food counter on the pool deck. For more about the recently renovated hotel, see our opening day coverage and video tour:

For all Disneyland Resort visitors, including those not staying at the hotel, Pixar Fest continues through August 4. For our coverage of that, please see our Insider's guide to Disneyland's Pixar Fest.

