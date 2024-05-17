Universal runs it back with Halloween Horror Nights reveal

Universal Orlando is revving up its Halloween Horror Nights reveal season with a revival of an original IP.

Slaughter Sinema 2 will be one of the 10 haunted houses at this year's Halloween Horror Nights, which starts August 30 at Universal Studios Florida. The original Slaughter Sinema premiered during 2018's Halloween Horror Nights, inspired by the grindhouse horror flicks of the 1980s.

Like many of Orlando's original concepts, this house will be set in the HHN team's favorite town of Carey, Ohio.

"If you’re dying for a b-movie horror marathon, head to the Carey Drive-in. Scream through scenes from creature features, grindhouse gore, spaghetti westerns and more," Universal said this evening in its social media tease for the house.

Halloween Horror Nights starts August 30 and runs select nights through November 3 this year in Orlando. Tickets are on sale now, with five scare zones, live shows and select ride access set to join this year's 10 houses.

