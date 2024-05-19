Here's what is coming to theme parks around the world this week

As the end of another school year approaches, it's almost summer vacation time. As usual, that means that many theme parks are preparing to open new attractions to draw vacationers.

This Friday, May 24, is a big day, as four major theme parks will be welcoming new or returning attractions.

Kings Island will open its Camp Snoopy expansion of the Planet Snoopy kids land, featuring Snoopy's Soap Box Racers.

Legoland California will welcome its first-ever parade, the Lego World Parade.

Thorpe Park will open the United Kingdom's tallest and fastest roller coaster, Hyperia.

And Disneyland will welcome back Fantasmic! after a long hiatus, due to a fire that destroyed the show's Maleficent dragon character.

The next day, on May 25, Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris officially will open its new Alice & The Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland show in the Theater of the Stars outdoor arena. That production will run for a limited time, through September 29.

After all that, next month will see more attraction debuts at parks around the world:

On June 6, Tokyo DisneySea officially will open its Fantasy Springs expansion, which is now in previews.

On June 14, Universal Studios Florida will open DreamWorks Land and debut its new CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular nighttime lagoon show.

June 28 brings the long-awaited open of Tiana's Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

Also in June, Six Flags America has promised the opening of its new SteamTown land. And Knott's Berry Farm also is preparing to welcome back its renovated Camp Snoopy kids land, but they have not promoted a date for that recently, after initially announcing Memorial Day weekend for that reopening.

To catch up on everything that has opened in 2024 so far, please check out our New Theme Park Attractions in 2024 page.

And to keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)