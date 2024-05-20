Universal sets its Halloween table with a Goblin's Feast

Universal Orlando today announced the second of its 10 haunted houses for this year's Halloween Horror Nights.

Goblin's Feast will be another original concept house for Universal's annual after-hours Halloween event, which runs select nights from August 30 through November 3 at Universal Studios Florida this year.

"Welcome to the Goblin's Feast Tavern and visit the goblin village where a lavish feast is being prepared for goblins, orcs, hobgoblins and witches. And you’re the main course," Universal said of the new house in its social media announcement.

Universal previously announced Slaughter Sinema 2 for its 2024 event. That's a sequel to the 2018 Slaughter Sinema house, which was inspired by the grindhouse horror flicks of the 1980s.

