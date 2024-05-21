Major Sweets returns for 2024's Halloween Horror Nights

Halloween Horror Nights reveal week continues, as Universal Orlando has announced the third house for its annual, after-hours Halloween event.

Universal continues to lean into its original Horror Nights IP with today's new house - a callback to one of its 2022 scare zones.

Major Sweets Candy Factory is turning into a house for this year's Halloween Horror Nights, which starts August 30. Major Sweets previously appeared as the star of the Sweet Revenge scare zone in 2022.

"You’ve been invited to chaperone a field trip to a candy factory," Universal said in its social media announcement. "But this sweet tour is about to turn sour when free samples transform the kids into candy-coated killers wielding sharpened candies."

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights from August 30 through November 3 at Universal Studios Florida this year. The event will feature 10 haunted houses, as well as five scare zones. Previous house announcements this week have been for Slaughter Sinema 2 and Goblin's Feast.

