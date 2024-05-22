Universal Orlando plans a very different night at The Museum

Universal Orlando today announced the fourth haunted house for this year's Halloween Horror Nights.

The Museum: Deadly Exhibit will be one 10 haunted houses at this year's Halloween Horror Nights, which starts August 30 and runs select nights through November 3 this year at Universal Studios Florida.

"You’re going to check out The Rotting Stone, the local folklore museum's infamous new exhibit," Universal said in its social media announcement. "An evil spirit escapes from within, possessing the other displays and decaying everything in its path."

Previous house announcements this week have been for Slaughter Sinema 2, Goblin's Feast, and Major Sweets Candy Factory.

