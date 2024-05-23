Orlando is getting a new Nickelodeon Hotel

The Nickelodeon Hotel is coming back to Orlando.

From 2005 to 2016, the property now known as Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Suites – Waterpark operated as a Nickelodeon-branded hotel resort. The Nickelodeon Hotel on South I-Drive featured character meets and activities, themed decorations and a waterpark to entertain young Nickelodeon fans. [See our 2005 trip report for some detail.]

Now, nearly a decade later, a new property will open in the Orlando area with Nickelodeon branding. Paramount Location-Based Entertainment & Experiences has announced that it is partnering with Lion Star Hospitality and Teramir Group's Everest Place to open a new Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Orlando in 2026.

To be located within the 220-acre Everest Place development on west 192 in Kissimmee, this Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Orlando will offer more than 400 hotel rooms and condo units. Resort amenities will include the Aqua Nick water park, Club Nick, Nickelodeon-themed retail shops, restaurants and character meets, as well as the opportunity to get slimed. Lion Star Hospitality will operate the resort.



Concept images courtesy Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Orlando

"Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Orlando is poised to set the standard for family vacations, seamlessly blending world-class entertainment with forward-thinking accommodation options," Karisma Hotels & Resorts SVP Business Development, Design and Construction Mario Mathieu said. "As the exclusive US licensee for Karisma Hotels & Resorts, Lion Star Hospitality Inc. is committed to elevating this venture to new heights, ensuring that families and Nickelodeon enthusiasts alike enjoy the Slime of their life. We are thrilled to contribute our expertise to this collaboration, creating a resort experience that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of every guest."

"The team and I are excited about our collaboration with Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts and confident that in addition to setting new standards for family resorts, it will also change how people think about owning a vacation property," Everest Place CEO Zafir Rashid said. "Our partnership allows condo owners to invest in fun with shopping, activities, and dining at Everest Place, as well as an unparalleled Nickelodeon-infused family experience, interactive character encounters, unrivaled seasonal programming, and unmatched entertainment for everyone."

