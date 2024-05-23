SeaWorld celebrates its first anniversary in Abu Dhabi

Happy first birthday today to SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. The Yas Island theme park officially opened one year ago today, on May 23, 2023.

The third theme park on the Yas Island resort, joining Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is a concept for the brand. It's an indoor park, without SeaWorld's iconic orcas, built around a 6.6 million gallon aquarium.

And it is spectacular. Here is our opening day review: In Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld finds its heart again.

"We are extremely proud of what we have achieved at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi during its debut year, these accolades underscore our dedication to upholding the highest standards of care for our resident marine life as well as our commitment to providing exceptional experiences to our guests," SeaWorld Abu Dhabi General Manager Thomas Kaferle said today. "Looking back at our first year, we are incredibly pleased with the positive impact we've had on our community and the strides we’ve made in marine conservation and public education. We look forward to welcoming more guests to enjoy our one-of-a-kind Marine Life Theme Park and learn more about the fascinating life beneath the ocean."

Sample the park for yourself via our walk-around video:

