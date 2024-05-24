New rides and shows kick off the summer vacation season

It's a huge day for theme parks around the nation and the world today, as multiple parks are opening new attractions in advance of the summer vacation season.

Let's start in Theme Park Insider's home of Southern California and make our way east.

Tonight will see the return of the nighttime spectacular Fantasmic! to Disneyland.

Down the road in Carlsbad, Legoland California will debut its first-ever Lego World Parade.

In San Diego, SeaWorld is opening its new Shamu & Crew Together Again stage show, BMX Blast! stunt show, and Pirates Ahoy! The Battle for Mermaid Cove show, as well as its So Much More to SEA 60th anniversary parade.



Pirates Ahoy! The Battle for Mermaid Cove at SeaWorld San Diego

Flying out to the Midwest, Kings Island today officially opens its Camp Snoopy expansion, including Snoopy's Soap Box Racers.

Heading south, The Dolly Parton Experience exhibit opens today at Dollywood.

In Florida, the Rhythm of Nature ice skating show debuts at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

SeaWorld Orlando is premiering its Xceleration show and So Much More to SEA parade.



So Much More to SEA parade

The new Disney Dreams That Soar drone show debuts tonight at Walt Disney World's Disney Springs.

And across the Atlantic, the new Hyperia roller coaster officially opened at Thorpe Park.

Then, tomorrow, the Potato Smash bumper cars debut at Kennywood. And Six Flags Great Escape has announced that its new Bobcat roller coaster will open June 1.

If you are visiting any of these new attractions this weekend, please share your review in the comments.

For a list of more upcomimg attractions at theme parks around the world, please see our What's Under Construction page.

