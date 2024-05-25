Britain's new record-setting coaster sets a record no one wants

Another new major roller coaster has closed right after its debut.

Thorpe Park posted on its social media today that its new Hyperia roller coaster will be closed through at least Wednesday.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, we are unable to open Hyperia between Sunday 26th-Wednesday 29th May. We will update our ride availability page with the latest information regarding the opening of Hyperia beyond the 29th May.

"We apologise for the disappointment this will cause and we are working hard to reopen Hyperia as soon as possible and will keep people updated via our website and social media."

Hyperia is a Mack Rides Hypercoaster that set records as Britain's tallest and fastest roller coaster. Now it might have set an unwelcome record for the shortest run before an extended downtime. Hyperia joins Cedar Point's Top Thrill 2 as coasters that debuted to widespread anticipation and acclaim, only to close soon after their debut.

Top Thrill 2 opened officially May 4 only to close one week later. Hyperia did not make it even that long, closing the day after it opened to the public. Top Thrill 2 remains closed, and we will have to wait to see for how long Hyperia remains down.

