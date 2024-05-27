Disney prepares a new musical adventure, with a twist

Disney is getting ready to launch another musical revue show in one of its theme parks for this summer. But this time, Disney is offering a new twist on its musical formula.

The Adventure of Rhythm will debut June 3 on Adventure Isle's Storyhouse Stage at Shanghai Disneyland. This musical will feature "a team of archeologists who specialize in researching music" as the excuse for the line-up of staged performances of tunes from a variety of Disney's animated movies. The show will illustrate five musical styles through those performances, according to the park: "regional, big band, hip hop, Latin jazz and pop music."

The twist? Each of the five musical styles will feature one of two possible "musical adventures." That means potentially different line-ups of characters and songs with each viewing of the show. Songs on the menu will include tunes from Disney's Aladdin, The Aristocats, The Lion King, Moana, Mulan, Pinocchio, Wreck-It Ralph, and Pixar's Turning Red.



You might see Marie from "The Aristocats"...



Or maybe you might see the Genie and Aladdin. Photos courtesy Shanghai Disneyland

The twist should make The Adventure of Rhythm a more appealing option for repeat visitors during its summertime limited run. But it does confirm what more than a few Disney cynics have suggested before - that these "cruise ship revue" musical shows are just formulaic, and that you could substitute any number of other songs in each spot and not really change the tone or direction of the production.

But, so what? It's a collection of beloved Disney tunes, with a chance to see their characters on stage. That's the formula that works for almost all Disney fans.

The Adventure of Rhythm will run through October 7 this year at Shanghai Disneyland. For tickets to the park, please visit our partner's Shanghai Disneyland tickets page.

