IAAPA sets new ways to honor industry leaders, innovators

IAAPA Expo Asia 2024 is now underway in Bangkok. The largest trade exhibition in the region for the attractions industry will run through Thursday, highlighting new products and technology for themed entertainment attractions throughout the region.

During the Expo's kick-off, IAAPA CEO and President Jakob Wahl announced changes to the association's annual awards programs. Next year's IAAPA Honors will be a three-day event celebrating the 50th anniversary of Europa-Park, in Rust, Germany. The event will include presentation of IAAPA's Brass Ring Awards, association service awards, and the Liseberg Applause Award.

"The IAAPA Honors Awards Program is more than just a ceremony; it's a celebration of excellence and a testament to the incredible talent and innovation within our industry," Wahl said. "Our goal is to inspire our members by showcasing the best and brightest in the attractions community and to provide a platform for networking, learning, and professional growth. The event will honor innovation within attractions of all types and sizes."

IAAPA Honors at Europa-Park will happen April 28-30, 2025. This year's inaugural IAAPA Honors event happened in March in Las Vegas. That event also included the enshrinement of the year's IAAPA Hall of Fame inductees. However, that event now will be returning to its traditional venue at the IAAPA Expo in Orlando.

The association will upsize the enshrinement ceremony with a new IAAPA Hall of Fame Awards presentation and dinner at IAAPA Expo 2024 in Orlando, on November 18.

"The IAAPA Hall of Fame Celebratory Affair at IAAPA Expo will elevate the Hall of Fame award and provide a prestigious platform to honor those who have made significant contributions to our industry," IAAPA Global Board Chair and Siam Amazing Park Bangkok Managing Director Wuthichai Luangamornlert said today at IAAPA Expo Asia. "We are excited to celebrate excellence in new and exciting ways to inspire members and future generations of attractions professionals."

Nominations for all awards are now open on the IAAPA website.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)