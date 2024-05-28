Happy birthday to the greatest theme park in the world

On this day 25 years ago, the best theme park in the world officially opened to the public.
Okay, maybe it wasn't the best theme park in the world yet on Day One. But it sure was impressive. Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure wowed fans with impressive place-making and thrilling new attractions - providing a stark contrast to the chaotic opening of elder sibling Universal Studios Florida just nine years before.
We started our Theme Park Insider Awards just three years after the park opened, in 2002. And Islands of Adventure won our inaugural award as the world's best theme park, also picking up the honor for Best Attraction for The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man.
Today, IOA continues as the winner of our most recent Best Theme Park award, with Jurassic World VelociCoaster being our readers' pick for Best Roller Coaster, as well. IOA holds four of the top six picks on our World's Best Theme Park Attractions list, with Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey from the world's first Wizarding World of Harry Potter joining Spidey and the Raptors. (That band was amazing on the side stage at Coachella this year, by the way.)
We'd love to hear your favorite IOA stories, in the comments. If you cannot make it to the park today, enjoy our video playlist of walking around the park and riding some of its top attractions.
I think it's interesting to see how this park has evolved over its first 25 years, which is probably more than any park at that point in its history. Most parks simply expand, but IOA has had to reimagine itself because of its inability to grow in size (something that UC has appeared to address in the design for Epic Universe). To think that the park's 3 original "big" roller coasters have been either completely renovated (Hulk with a full track replacement) or replaced (Dueling Dragons/Dragon Challenge replaced with Hagrids and Velocicoater) is mind-blowing, and yet IOA has so much more room to reinvent itself with plenty of underutilized space within its boundary. The hope would be that UC continues to allow the park to evolve and lose sight of what has made IOA so great, and that includes coming up with solid plans for their Marvel licensing that has kept that section of the park stuck in 2000.
Let's hear it for the water rides! While all parks promise you won't just get wet but soaked, IOA delivers every time......and JP River Adventure, sitting on the front row, still gives me the greatest thrill of any attraction when it hits the water.
Also the rock music blazing out in MSH Island on my way to the best soft serve kiosk is also a highlight.
Fantastic park catering for all ages.
Just wait until Epic Universe opens 2 miles away next year... THAT will probably win best park next year haha.
Got there in 2001 and was a blast then. Only other visit in 2012 but still loved Harry Potter even if the roller coasters a bit rougher for me. Still, a great game changer for the theme park wars and deserves its accolades.