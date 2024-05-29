Disneyland's summer ticket discounts are now available

If you are looking for a cheaper way to visit Disneyland this summer, here it is.

The Disneyland Resort today is offering discounted three-day admission tickets to all visitors this summer. These tickets are valid for visits starting June 10 and through September 26. You do not have to be a local resident to take advantage of this deal - it is available to everyone.

The three-day tickets start at $249 for adults and $149 for children ages 3-9 - that's for admission on Mondays through Thursdays. For $50 more, the tickets will be valid any day of the week. You also can add the Park Hopper option to visit Disneyland and Disney California Adventure on the same day, or the Disney Genie+ service, for additional charges.

But those are not the lowest prices you could pay to visit Disneyland this summer. Our travel partner is offering these discounted three-day tickets for even less than Disneyland is. Our partner, who is an authorized ticket seller by Disneyland, is offering the Monday-Thursday three-day ticket for just $234 for adults and $140 for children. That's less than $50 a day for kids to visit Disneyland or Disney California Adventure.

The any-day three-day deal costs $281 for adults and $187 for kids. Park Hopper and Disney Genie+ upgrades also are available. You can find these and other deals on or partner's Disneyland tickets page. Just scroll down to the word "Promo" - near the bottom of the ticket list - to see all the available three-day ticket deals. (A portion of each ticket sold via this page goes to support Theme Park Insider.)

This summer, Disneyland is holding its Pixar Fest through August 4, with Halloween Time starting August 23. So there will be plenty of additional entertainment in addition to the return of Fantasmic! and the park's regular attractions while the discounted tickets are valid this summer.

