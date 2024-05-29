Universal Orlando to open Epic Universe preview center

Add one more attraction to the list of new ones opening at Universal Orlando Resort next month.

You might have heard already about DreamWorks Land and CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular at Universal Studios Florida. Or the new Hogwarts Always castle projection show at Islands of Adventure. Those open officially June 14, but sometime next month there will be one other highly-anticipated new attraction opening at the resort.

It's the hype train for next year's Universal Epic Universe.

Next month, the Universal Epic Universe Preview Center will open at Universal CityWalk in Orlando. The preview center will include "a massive model offering a bird’s-eye view of the entire park" that will come to life via augmented reality on guests' mobile devices.

Epic Universe merchandise and backdrop photo ops will be available in the preview center, which takes over the former Universal Legacy Store location.

If you can't wait to see what is coming to Epic Universe, which opens next year, check out our Visitors Guide to Universal Epic Universe, which has a list of all the attractions coming to the park.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links on our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (0)