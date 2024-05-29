Disney shares fresh looks inside Tiana's Bayou Adventure

Walt Disney Imagineering today revealed new details about two of its upcoming new attractions at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

You can find the reveals in the latest episode of WDI's "We Call It Imagineering" series on YouTube. Called "Soundscapes," the episode details Imagineering's work with musicians to create the soundtracks that help bring so many Disney theme park attractions to life.

The first bits of fresh information we get in the episode reveals news about the new Country Bear Musical Jamboree, which opens this summer at the Disney World. Disney previously announced that the reworked Country Bears show would feature the Audio Animatronic bears singing Disney songs in a variety of country music styles.

From the episode, we learned that two of those songs will be "A Whole New World" from "Aladdin" as well as "Try Everything" from "Zootopia." Allison Russell and Christopher Scott Thile will voice Teddi Barra and Wendell for the former, while Emily Ann Roberts will voice Trixie for the latter.

Later in the episode, we get our first sanctioned on-ride views from inside Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which opens June 28 at the Magic Kingdom. On the ride, musician PJ Morton gets to hear his song, "Special Spice," which is featured in the flume ride's finale, which we also get to see for the first time. (And yes, as predicted, the "special spice" missing ingredient in the ride is... us.)

The episode also reveals the placement of one of the Tiana animatronics on the initial lift into the salt dome that is now the setting for the former Splash Mountain ride.

