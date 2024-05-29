Before the Bayou Adventure, a dead-end detour at Disneyland

The street in front of Disneyland's Haunted Mansion is about to become - perhaps appropriately - a dead end.

Disneyland's Haunted Mansion has been closed for months as the park builds a new queue for the long-standing dark ride. That's part of the changes that Disneyland has been making to that corner of the park in preparation for the opening of Tiana's Bayou Adventure later this year.

For the next steps in that transformation, Disneyland announced today that it will close the pathway between Haunted Mansion and Star Wars Galaxy's Edge, starting July 8.

Right now, pretty much all of Critter Country has been closed all month to accommodate finishing touches on the entrance and queue of the former Splash Mountain, which is being rethemed to characters from Disney's "The Princess and The Frog." The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh ride is closed, while the former The Briar Patch store will become Ray's Berets and Pooh Corner will become Louis' Critter Club.

The Hungry Bear Restaurant has been open, but will close July 8, as will Davey Crockett’s Explorer Canoes. The closure of the pathway also will affect Fantasmic!, as it will eliminate the "end run" that many viewers on the Mansion side of the Rivers of America have used to exit the area after the show, by walking through Galaxy's Edge.

That also means that early risers trying to rope drop Star Wars Rise of the Resistance will not be able to use the Critter Country pathway to get to the ride in the mornings after July 8, either.

No word yet on when Critter Country will reopen, allowing Disneyland guests to walk between New Orleans Square and Galaxy's Edge once again. Tiana's Bayou Adventure opens officially June 28 at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, and Disneyland's construction progress has appeared to be about three months behind Florida's, if that offers any help in guessing when the ride - and surrounding lands - might open in California.

