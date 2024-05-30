Universal to kick off Halloween with Premium Scream Night

Universal Orlando already planned to start its Halloween Horror Nights earlier than ever this year. Today the resort announced that it will kick off the event even sooner.

One night before Halloween Horror Nights opens officially on August 30 at Universal Studios Florida, the park will welcome a limited number of fans for its first-ever Premium Scream Night.

Tickets for the August 29 event will cost $350 plus tax (with a $25 discount for annual passholders) and include staggered entry into the 10 haunted houses as well as all you care to eat from a selection of themed food and non-alcoholic drinks. Attendance will be limited to reduce wait times for the houses, and self-parking will be free for the evening.

Premium Scream Night tickets will go on sale June 6.

The regular Halloween Horror Nights starts August 30 and runs select nights through November 3 this year. Tickets for those nights are on sale now and start at $83. Universal has announced six original concept houses for this year's event, including the returns of Slaughter Sinema and Major Sweets. See our May story archive for those announcements.

