Disney completes its new Bahamian port of call

Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point now is officially complete.

In a social media post, Disney Cruise Line President Thomas Mazloum wrote that today "we gathered alongside government officials and local leaders to celebrate the completion of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point."



Celebrating at Lookout Cay's Goombay Cultural Center. Photos courtesy Disney Cruise Line

Located on the southern tip of the island of Eleuthera, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point is the Disney Cruise Line's second private port of call, following Castaway Cay, which occupies the entirety of the island formerly known as Gorda Cay.

But while Castaway Cay was Walt Disney Imagineering's fictional concept of an ideal day the beach, Lookout Cay is designed to reflect a more authentic - though curated - cultural experience that is rooted in the Bahamian experience, not just American beach holidays.

Yes, lounging on the beach and swimming in the Bahamian waters remains top recreational activities at Lookout Cay. And there will be two barbecue restaurants to provide a no-charge lunch for passengers as they enjoy their day on the island, just like at Castaway Cay.

But the island also will feature entertainment and decorations inspired by the Bahamian celebrations of Junkanoo, an annual festival. A natural trail to the eponymous historic lighthouse also will be open to guests. For more about Disney's new port of call, please see our Insider's guide to Disney's new Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

For more coverage of Lookout Cay, keep following Theme Park Insider, as I am scheduled to be on board the first Disney Magic sailing to the island next week. Please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter for links to all of my coverage of the island.

Replies (0)