Universal Orlando changes coaster name after copyright dispute

It appears that Universal has changed the name of one of the major new rides in its upcoming Epic Universe theme park.

Universal Orlando's website now lists the Mack Rides racing coasters formerly known as Starfall Racers as Stardust Racers. The change comes after a lawsuit was filed in US federal court earlier this month over the name.

In 2023, Universal filed a trademark application for "Starfall Racers," however an opposition was filed to that application. Earlier this month, Starfall Education Foundation filed a lawsuit against Universal City Studios in US District Court for the District of Colorado over the roller coaster's name.



Last month, Universal filed another trademark application, this time for "Stardust Racers." And now Universal has made the name change on its website, suggesting that it is abandoning the disputed name.

Whatever the name, this was the biggest attraction in Epic Universe not associated with any existing Universal-owned or licensed intellectual property, save for a "Back to the Future" Easter-egg reference on the trains - where photographers have spotted "OUTATIME" license plates. So the name was not something that Universal had locked up legally well in advance of the park's development.

The now-renamed Stardust Racers will be a Mack Rides racing coaster with a top speed of 62 mph and a maximum height of 133 feet. The theme is two comets racing along a 1.8-mile track. For more on the upcoming theme park, which will open next year, please visit our Visitors Guide to Universal Epic Universe.

