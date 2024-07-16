Why Knoebels deserves to be part of your summer vacation

Advertising itself as America’s largest free-admission park, Knoebels Amusement Resort is exactly that. This alone sets it apart from other parks in the same general area. The price of admission to a popular park about an hour away is $64.99 with a charge of $25.00 for parking if purchased online ($35.00 at the gate). So for anyone wanting to spend time at a first rate park without spending a lot of money, Knoebels is the place to go, which is why it is our next recommendation for Theme Park Insider's Great American Theme Park Month.

Knoebels is family-owned and located in Elysburg, Pennsylvania, a very rural area three hours’ driving distance northwest of Philadelphia. The parking lot, unlike the concrete of most parks, consists of a grassy field. Tickets for rides can be purchased in booklets or lesser quantities. The prices for individual rides are variable. For example, a ride on the renowned Phoenix costs $4.50, Bumper Cars are $3.50 and some of the kiddie rides are priced as low as $2.00. All day ride passes are available for $52.00.



Phoenix at Knoebels

The park is notable for its charm and friendliness. It offers a nice collection of rides, from award-winning coasters to flats. There’s something for everyone. Of particular note is the Phoenix, which won the Golden Ticket award for best wooden coaster on numerous occasions. Relocated from Playland Park where it was known as Rocket, it has been meticulously maintained by Knoebels. (Someone described it as the world’s only stand-up wooden coaster and considering the remarkable ejector airtime, this is a very apt description.)



Twister



Flying Turns

The other two woodies, Twister and Flying Turns (the latter of which won the Golden Ticket award for best new ride in 2014), are likewise very good. Flying Turns, built in-house, is unique in that it’s the only operating wooden bobsled coaster in existence.

Twister, which I actually prefer to Phoenix due to the layout and double lift hill, was also built in-house. This is a refreshing change from parks in which the primary coasters were built by Intamin, B&M (Bolliger & Mabillard) or RMC (Rocky Mountain Construction). And let us not forget Impulse (reviewed by me in 2015), a Zierer steel coaster with a vertical lift hill and inversions.

Apart from rides, Knoebels features picnic facilities, golf, swimming, live entertainment and a campground. Every October it hosts the immensely popular Phoenix Phall Phunfest, one of many special events. ACE (American Coaster Enthusiasts) Flies With The Phoenix will take place on Saturday July 27.

Food concessions are abundant and some offer items not usually seen at other parks, such as deep-fried vegetables. The park has won awards not only for its coasters but also for its culinary delights.

In short, Knoebels is a delightful park well worth visiting. It never fails to put a smile on my face.

